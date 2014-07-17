Liga MX Preview: Leon face America in opener

Leon won both the Apertura and Clausura titles in the 2013/14 Liga MX season, overcoming America 5-1 across two legs in the earlier championship, before defeating Pachuca 4-3 on aggregate in the latter.

Last season's dual triumphs ended a 12-year wait for a domestic title for Leon, who will also have CONCACAF Champions League commitments to deal with this season.

Gustavo Matosas - Leon's coach - will continue in charge of the champions and he will again rely on Argentine striker Mauro Boselli up front, who struck 21 goals in 39 games last season.

America, who won the 2013 Clausura title, will hope to start their new season on a high note when they travel to Leon on Saturday, although they have not won at the Estadio Leon in the past two seasons.

Pachuca will open their campaign with a trip to Cruz Azul on Saturday, however, they are likely to do so without star striker Enner Valencia, who is expected to sign for West Ham before the end of the week after his strong performances at the FIFA World Cup for Ecuador.

The opening round of the season will begin on Friday with Queretaro hosting Pumas UNAM, while Puebla will travel to Tijuana.

Veracruz will host Santos Laguna on Saturday, Atlas and Tigres UANL will clash and Universidad Guadalajara will visit Monterrey, before Toluca take on Morelia and Guadalajara face Chiapas on Sunday.