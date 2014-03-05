Liga MX Preview: Tigres keen to topple Cruz Azul

Luis Fernando Tena's men have eight wins and a draw through nine matches this term, to sit six points clear top of the league with Toluca (19 points) their closest challengers.



Cruz Azul have won eight straight - in fact, since a season-opening draw with Monterrey, they have a perfect record - although Tigres UANL also have an impressive unbeaten streak for a side sitting second-bottom in the table.



Ricardo Ferretti's Tigres have not been beaten in eight in all competitions - including an 8-0 Copa Mexico win over top-flight side Puebla - while their run without a league loss has reached five matches.



The pleasing factor for Ferretti would be Tigres' defence in that period, as they have shipped just one goal in 450 minutes and have not conceded in their past three road trips.



They are at their Estadio Universitario de Nuevo Leon on Saturday, though, and Tigres will be hoping to end Cruz Azul's dominant run in front of their own fans.



Also on Saturday, fourth-placed America - who snapped a three-match losing streak last time out - will host Santos Laguna.



Pachuca, sixth, will welcome Monterrey, while Atlas and Chiapas do battle and on Sunday, Atlante will hope to inflict a fourth straight loss on Queretaro.



On Friday, Toluca - who have lost two of their past five to fall behind Cruz Azul - host 12th-placed Puebla.



Pumas UNAM sit third, four points behind Toluca, ahead of their visit to lowly Morelia, Leon - fifth after three straight wins - host cellar-dwellers Veracruz and Tijuana are at home to fellow mid-table side Guadalajara.