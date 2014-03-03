Liga MX Wrap: Cruz Azul open up six-point gap

A late header from Christian Gimenez gave Cruz Azul the win in the top-of-the-table clash with second-placed Toluca, which saw the Mexico City outfit win their eighth straight match.

Cruz Azul have stormed to 25 points in nine rounds of Liga MX's Clausura campaign, while Toluca remain second with 19 after suffering just their second defeat.

In a tight match with few clear goalscoring opportunities at the Estadio Azul, the hosts claimed all three points when substitute Gimenez got away from his marker at a free-kick and headed Rogelio Chavez's delivery past Toluca goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera.

Pumas UNAM, who sit third, missed the chance to move within a point of Toluca after a scoreless draw with Pachuca on Sunday, while America struck a late winner to overcome Monterrey 2-1 on Saturday.

America had lost their past three matches having conceded the first goal and would have taken a lot of confidence from Erik Pimentel's opening strike 10 minutes before half-time at Monterrey's Estadio Tecnologico.

That confidence looked to have disappeared when Wilson Morelo struck for the home side in the 81st minute but America responded with Rubens Sambueza hitting the back of the net eight minutes later to seal victory.

The win took the reigning Clausura champions to fourth with 15 points, while Monterrey (nine points) slumped to 15th.

Atlante started round nine with a 2-1 win at Morelia, while a brace from Rodrigo Millar helped Atlas to a 3-2 victory against Santos Laguna.

In other results, bottom club Veracruz held Tijuana to a 1-1 draw, Leon cruised to a 3-0 triumph at Chiapas, while Guadalajara were held to a scoreless draw at home by Tigres UANL.