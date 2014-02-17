Liga MX Wrap: Fabian chip seals win for Cruz Azul

In the third minute of second-half stoppage time on Sunday, Cruz Azul punted the ball forward and Fabian expertly brought it down on the edge of the area, before twisting one way, then the other, and chipping Puebla goalkeeper Jorge Villalpando.

Fabian's third goal in two games ensured Cruz Azul remain top of Liga MX's standings with 19 points after seven rounds.

Cruz Azul remain undefeated with a draw in the first round the only blemish on their season, while Toluca (16 points) are second following a 3-0 win away to Veracruz.

Toluca started quickly with Edgar Benitez scoring in the sixth minute before Isaac Brizuela doubled the lead four minutes into the second half.

Pablo Velazquez wrapped up Toluca's win in the 86th minute.

America (12 points) are third despite a 1-0 loss to Morelia, while Guadalajara sit fourth due to goal difference after a 2-1 win over Queretaro.

Bottom club Tigres UANL claimed their third draw in a row with a scoreless stalemate at Chiapas but remain last in Liga MX, one point behind Veracruz.

Santos Laguna held off Tijuana to triumph 3-2 and Leon defeated Monterrey 2-0, while Atlante trumped Pachuca 1-0 and Pumas UNAM and Atlas played out a 1-1 draw.