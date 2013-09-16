Liga MX Wrap: Santos Laguna upset America

Miguel Herrera's side slipped to second spot in the Mexican top flight after Raul Jimenez's 14th-minute opener was cancelled out by second-half goals from Oribe Peralta and Mauro Cejas.

America, though, have two games in hand on league leaders Morelia - who accounted for Pumas UNAM 1-0 away.

Hector Mancilla scored the winner for Morelia in the 65th minute, which took them a point clear of America in the standings.

Mancilla is equal-leader of the golden boot standings with seven goals, tied with Veracruz's Angel Reyna.

The pressure is fierce in the top section of the table, with Leon (third), Queretaro (fourth), Chiapas (fifth) and Santos Laguna (sixth) all winning.

Leon had a narrow 1-0 win on the road at Veracruz, leading for the majority after Hernan Burbano's fourth-minute goal.

Queretaro's Luis Lorona fired the only goal in their 1-0 victory at home to Atlante, while Chiapas were 3-0 winners at home to Atlas.

Mid-table Toluca avoided consecutive defeats, as Alfredo Talavera's 90th-minute penalty spared their blushes in a 1-1 stalemate away to Puebla.

Monterrey had just their second win in 10 matches this term, with a 1-0 home triumph over Pachuca, while Guadalajara found an 82nd-minute equaliser to earn a point at home to Tijuana 2-2.