Liga MX Wrap: Tigres UANL, America into final
Tigres UANL and America will meet in the Liga MX final after seeing out their respective ties on Sunday.
The Apertura's top two had contrasting wins in their semi-final ties, however, as America cruised and Tigres UANL battled.
At the Estadio Universitario de Nuevo Leon, Tigres UANL drew 0-0 against Toluca as their tie finished level.
But, thanks to their higher seeding, Ricardo Ferretti's men advanced.
Desperately searching for a goal, Toluca finished the clash away from home with nine men.
Richard Ortiz and Jeronimo Amione both picked up their second yellow cards in second-half additional time.
There were also no goals at America's Estadio Azteca, but the hosts eased to a 3-0 aggregate win over Monterrey.
The 0-0 draw was more than enough for Antonio Mohamed's men, who had Luis Mendoza score a brace in the first leg.
