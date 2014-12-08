Liga MX Wrap: Tigres UANL, America into final

The Apertura's top two had contrasting wins in their semi-final ties, however, as America cruised and Tigres UANL battled.

At the Estadio Universitario de Nuevo Leon, Tigres UANL drew 0-0 against Toluca as their tie finished level.

But, thanks to their higher seeding, Ricardo Ferretti's men advanced.

Desperately searching for a goal, Toluca finished the clash away from home with nine men.

Richard Ortiz and Jeronimo Amione both picked up their second yellow cards in second-half additional time.

There were also no goals at America's Estadio Azteca, but the hosts eased to a 3-0 aggregate win over Monterrey.

The 0-0 draw was more than enough for Antonio Mohamed's men, who had Luis Mendoza score a brace in the first leg.