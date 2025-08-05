Chelsea report: Manchester United 'to accept' £30m for Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United are to accept a Chelsea offer of just £30 million for Alejandro Garnacho, according to the latest in the saga for the winger.

Having risen through the ranks at Manchester United, Chelsea target Garnacho has been touted for sale at Old Trafford to offset some of the money spent on the likes of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

With Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim having no obvious place in his 3-4-2-1 system for the Argentina international, a sale before the end of the transfer window now feels inevitable, with the Blues seemingly on the cusp of a breakthrough.

An Alejandro Garnacho sale is important for Manchester United plans, as Chelsea hone in on target

Ruben Amorim doesn't see a place for Garnacho in his side (Image credit: Getty Images)

FourFourTwo understands that United are keen to part ways with Garnacho for a number of reasons – but principle among them is his status as a ‘pure profit’ player to satisfy the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Given that Garnacho was snared from Atletico Madrid as a youth player and counts as a homegrown talent from the Carrington setup, any sale could be frontloaded onto this season's accounts instead of being amortised over several years – meaning that United stand to make a heftier profit.

Manchester United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is in the process of making the club more profitable (Image credit: Getty Images)

A new report from TEAMtalk, however, has explained why the Red Devils could expect to receive just £30m from offloading the 21-year-old, with the club said to be “left stumped by a lack of concrete interest” in his services.

Citing information from The Independent, Chelsea only want to spend £30m on the star, with sources claiming Garnacho has given a resounding ‘yes’ to a move to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking to Football Insider, football finance expert Stefan Borson believes United, “will be forced to accept” just £30m, though FourFourTwo understands that this may not be the case.

It is our understanding that United are far more likely to accept a loan with an option to buy than they are to take a cut-price offer – similar to the deal made to send Jadon Sancho to West London this time last year.

Alejandro Garnacho emerged as a spark for United when he broke through (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sending Garnacho to a club where he could thrive – just as United did with Rashford last term – might provide an opportunity where the Argentine plays himself into form and gets a move elsewhere.

And despite Manchester United backing Amorim in the transfer window, the worst-case scenario is the possibility that the Portuguese may not last the 2025/26 season: in which case, offloading a potentially useful player in Garnacho for a cheap fee might be a shortsighted option.

According to Transfermarkt, Garnacho is valued at €45m.