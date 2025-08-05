Why Manchester United have upper hand on Newcastle United in Benjamin Sesko negotiations despite lower offer

Slovenian international Benjamin Sesko has been a target for as many as three top Premier League clubs this summer, including the pair currently going head-to-head for his signature.

The 22-year-old is the subject of separate offers from Newcastle United and Manchester United, exceeding RB Leipzig's reported €75 million valuation, and was earlier in the window a target for Arsenal before the Gunners' Viktor Gyokeres acquisition.

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle are said to have structured a deal which would see Leipzig earn a larger fee for Sesko, although Man United believe the player's preference is Old Trafford.

Manchester United director shares close RB Leipzig ties

Christopher Vivell (R) during his time as RB Leipzig's technical director (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leipzig are yet to respond to either approach, although Newcastle's renewed offer, believed to be in the region of €80m with a further €10m in add-ons, was submitted first.

A decision on the player's future could lie with Sesko himself as the German outfit have now received two offers which theoretically meet their supposed valuation.

🚨🆕 EXCL DETAIL | Understand Benjamin #Sesko and his camp have reached full verbal agreements with both Manchester United and Newcastle over a long-term contract. Final details were settled yesterday.It now mainly depends on which club also reaches an agreement with RB… pic.twitter.com/f7I6th28MIAugust 5, 2025

The Manchester club could have the upper hand on Newcastle in negotiations, however, even though the Magpies can offer Champions League football, a competitive salary and, should Alexander Isak move to Liverpool as expected, the starting no.9 role at St. James' Park.

Man United, on the other han,d have signed Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo for an approximate combined £135m this summer, with whom Sesko would compete alongside for a starring role. The Red Devils also have Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund on their books, both of whom could prove difficult to move on given the large fees they were signed for and contract terms agreed to.

Ultimately, this may not matter to Sesko and his representatives, if his desire is to join the Old Trafford club.

Man United may well have been informed via club links to Leipzig that the value of their now-submitted proposal would allow the Bundesliga side to accept and grant Sesko the courtesy of choosing his next club.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has endured a challenging summer transfer window (Image credit: Getty Images)

Director of Recruitment at Old Trafford is German football executive Christopher Vivell, who spent time as RB Leipzig's technical director between 2020 and 2022. The Magpies, meanwhile, are without a designated sporting director following the departure of Paul Mitchell earlier this summer. Man United also have the ability to use one of their current players as a makeweight in any prospective Sesko deal, softening the blow to Leipzig's squad.

In particular, Hojlund has expressed publicly his intention to fight for his place at Man United, but could find himself jettisoned if Sesko follows Mbeumo and Cunha through the door.

Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig (Image credit: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Newcastle do not have the same luxury; the club's striking department is not exactly bloated, even before Isak's anticipated departure.

Online bookmaker Betfair has suspended betting on their Sesko to Man United market, after news of the Old Trafford bid, believing the 22-year-old will choose the north-west over the north-east.