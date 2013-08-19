Liga MX Wrap: Toluca win, Veracruz held

It was a dynamic first half by Jose Cardozo's side, who took the lead through Velazquez's 20th-minute strike before he doubled the advantage from the spot six minutes later.

There was time for one more before half-time when Sinha found the net on 41 minutes.

Velazquez completed his treble in the 65th minute as Toluca climbed to 11th position in the standings after securing their first win of the campaign.

Veracruz remain on top of the league despite a 0-0 draw at home against Queretaro, maintaining their unbeaten start to the season.

Two second-half goals lifted Morelia to second position as they claimed a 2-0 win against Atlas.

Rodrigo Salinas poked Morelia in front in the 71st minute before Aldo Ramirez made the job too difficult for Atlas on 81 minutes.

Guadalajara led twice in the first half before eventually being overcome 4-2 by a resilient Puebla.

Antonio Gallardo and Rafael Marquez put Guadalajara ahead either side of Jesus Chavez's equaliser.

But Puebla's Alfredo Moreno hit back two minutes into first-half stoppage time to tie the game at 2-2 at half-time.

An own goal from Guadalajara defender Kristian Alvarez gave Puebla the lead midway through the second half before Gustavo Alustiza wrapped up the points nine minutes from time.

Oscar Peralta's double powered Santos Laguna to a comfortable3-0 home win over Tigres UANL.

The Mexican international scored his two goals either side of Nestor Calderon's strike.

Tijuana thought they had salvaged a point before being beaten 2-1 at Monterrey.

Neri Cardozo opened the scoring for Monterrey in the 78th minute before Paul Arriola equalised for Tijuana on 88 minutes.

But the deadlock was broken as Chilean international Humberto Suazo put Monterrey back in the lead only a minute later.

In other results, 10-man Cruz Azul held on to a 1-0 victory over Atlante, America shaded Pachuca 1-0 and a 1-1 draw was fought out between Pumas and Leon.