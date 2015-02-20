Ligue 1: Nice 0 Monaco 1

Kurzawa limped from the field in the first half with an apparent thigh injury, plunging his involvement in Wednesday's UEFA Champions League trip to Arsenal into major doubt.

The 22-year-old's left-back slot was filled by Aymen Abdennour as part of a defensive reshuffle but he soon followed his colleague from the pitch, being shown a straight red card in first-half stoppage time for a thigh-high tackle on Romain Genevois.

Despite their setbacks, Leonardo Jardim's men pushed on and their endeavour was rewarded five minutes from time when Kevin Gomis' hapless backpass released Bernardo Silva and the Brazilian kept his cool to send Monaco fourth.