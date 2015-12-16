Ligue 1 is nothing without Ibrahimovic - Raiola

Ligue 1 will be worth nothing when Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaves Paris Saint-Germain, the striker's agent Mino Raiola has said.

The Sweden international has won three league titles in a remarkably successful spell in France since 2012, but is expected to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Raiola believes PSG will lose some of their lustre when Ibrahimovic departs Parc des Princes and claims French football's top flight is only talked about because of the impact of the former Barcelona man.

"The French league without Zlatan is nothing. PSG gave French football a gift with Zlatan," he told RMC.

"When he chose Paris, it was a difficult choice. Everyone talks about [Cristiano] Ronaldo or [Lionel] Messi today. But they forget one thing: Zlatan has put Paris on the footballing map.

"The French have to get used to players of a high level. With Zlatan, they've learned after three years. PSG without Zlatan is like Formula One without Ferrari. It's like champagne without bubbles.

"Zlatan will surprise us again in the coming months. He's a champion, he's always at the top."