Ligue 1 Preview: Bielsa looks for third win in row

Coach Bielsa voiced his disapproval with Vincent Labrune in an astonishing press conference last week, accusing the Marseille president of failing to keep the promises that were made to him when he was appointed back in May.

The experienced Argentine was aggrieved that Labrune had not consulted him over transfer deals, claiming Brazilian defender Doria was signed without his consent while he missed out on targets he had earmarked before the window closed last week.

Labrune has been away on holiday, but is due to meet with Bielsa next Monday, and it remains to be seen if the outspoken coach will be punished after former Marseille president Bernard Tapie called for the 59-year-old to be sacked.

Bielsa's verbal volley came on the back of a 1-0 win at Guingamp and a 4-0 hammering of Nice last time out and Marseille will fancy their chances of securing another victory on Sunday against an Evian side that are bottom of the table with only a point to their name.

There has also been off-field discontent at Monaco, with fans urged to show their disapproval following the departures of Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez by requesting refunds for their season tickets.

The principality club travel to Lyon on Friday aiming for a second Ligue 1 win of the campaign, with the hosts eager to stop the rot following three consecutive league defeats that leaves them 17th.

Monaco face Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League four days later and defender Layvin Kurzawa sees the fixtures as a chance to silence the critics.

"We have an extraordinary opportunity to show all the doubters that we can surprise them. It's up to us to take it," he told the club's official website.

Paris-Saint Germain made a statement of intent when they hammered Saint-Etienne 5-0 before the international break and the champions travel to Rennes on Saturday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a hat-trick in that resounding victory and was in the headlines again when he was fortunate not to be sent off after he caught Austria defender David Alaba in the face with a swinging arm during his 100th cap for Sweden on Tuesday.

Early leaders Bordeaux will be aiming to continue their impressive start when they travel to Guingamp, while Lille host Nantes in the other game to be played on Sunday.

Reims will attempt to secure their first win of the campaign at home to Toulouse on Saturday, while Bastia host Lens, Montpellier entertain Lorient and Caen take on Saint-Etienne at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.