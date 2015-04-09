Ligue 1 Preview: Bielsa's men out to end hoodoo

Marcelo Bielsa's men occupy third place and a UEFA Champions League qualifying spot in the French top flight on 57 points - five adrift of leaders PSG and four behind Lyon.

But with the two sides above them not playing at the weekend - PSG take on Bastia in the Coupe de la Ligue final, with Lyon's match against the same opponents therefore pushed back to next Wednesday - Marseille can close the gap with victory at one of their least-favourite grounds.

Bordeaux, though, also have plenty to play for in the European spectrum, with Willy Sagnol's sixth-placed side only four points outside of a UEFA Europa League spot.

They can also close to within three points of Marseille with a win, and they have a good record at home against them. Bordeaux have not lost at home to their upcoming opponents in their past 19 matches against them at the Stade Chaban Delmas.

Also on Sunday, Reims will begin life after coach Jean-Luc Vasseur - sacked on Wednesday - when they host Nice.

The relegation-threatened outfit have lost three straight games, but will have former assistant Olivier Guegan at the helm hoping to arrest their dwindling fortunes.

Bottom-placed Lens go up against Lorient in a relegation six-pointer, while Toulouse - also in the drop zone - welcome Montpellier in desperate need of points.

Evian have moved four points above the bottom three with a win and a draw in their past two outings, and can continue their resurgence at home to Lille.

Saint-Etienne will hope to bounce back from a mid-week defeat to PSG in the Coupe de France semi-finals when they host Nantes, and Rennes entertain Guingamp, also coming off defeat in the Coupe semis, in a mid-table affair.

On Friday, fourth-placed Monaco are on the road at Caen.