Ligue 1 Preview: Guingamp v PSG

The Ligue 1 champions suffered their first defeat of the season on Wednesday, going down 3-1 to Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League, and will be expected to bounce back at the Stade du Roudourou.

However, PSG may feel they are heading west at a bad time, with Guingamp forward Claudio Beauvue having inspired an upturn in fortunes for his side with five goals in three matches.

Guingamp began December at the foot of the table, but victories over Caen and Reims have lifted Jocelyn Gourvennec's men out of the relegation zone and up to 16th.

Beauvue was on target in each of those wins and also struck twice on Thursday to earn a 2-1 triumph over PAOK that booked Guingamp's place in the last 32 of the UEFA Europa League.

The club had never previously qualified for the knockout rounds of a European competition and a delighted Beauvue said: "We have not realised what we have done yet. But I think it will sink in for us and our supporters when we get back home. This will go down in the history of En Avant de Guingamp and it is a very good result for France."

A fourth straight success for last season's Coupe de France winners appears a tough ask given PSG last suffered a domestic defeat in May.

However, Beauvue will surely be full of confidence as he looks to continue his hot streak against the side with the joint-best defensive record in Ligue 1.

PSG, who remain a point behind Marseille at the top of the table, can also call upon a striker who has been in encouraging form of late.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic claimed his fifth goal in four appearances when finding the net against Barcelona, one of his former clubs.

And the Swede has already put Guingamp to the sword once this season, scoring both goals as PSG secured the Trophee des Champions with a 2-0 victory in August.

Despite claiming 10 wins in 11 matches prior to their clash with Barca, PSG are unlikely to underestimate this weekend's opponents.

Guingamp were only denied three points in last season's corresponding fixture when Alex equalised with three minutes remaining, while the capital club required two injury-time goals to gain a 2-0 win over the same opposition at home.