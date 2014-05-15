Ligue 1 Preview: PSG v Montpellier

With the Ligue 1 crown already wrapped up, the capital club turned their attention to achieving a new benchmark for the amount of points claimed in a Ligue 1 season, which stood at 84.

And they achieved it with one game to spare thanks to a 3-1 win at UEFA Champions League-chasing Lille last week, which moved them to 86 with a final three to play for.

Although they were knocked out in the quarter-finals of Europe's premier club competition for the second year in a row, this campaign has represented a step forward for the Parisian outfit.

A more attacking brand of football has reaped rewards for coach Laurent Blanc, who saw his side wrap up the league title with three matches to spare.

They have also added the Coupe de la Ligue as the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani have starred in the free-scoring side.

Ibrahimovic has netted 40 goals in all competitions for PSG this season, a club record, while their 12 away wins in Ligue 1 equalled an existing high.

The Sweden forward has not scored since March after suffering a hamstring injury but did return to the starting line-up against Lille.

And they can set a Ligue 1 record for most victories in a season if they are successful for a 27th time on Saturday.

While midfielder Yohan Cabaye appears set to miss with an ankle injury, he will be buoyed by his selection in France's preliminary FIFA World Cup squad.

PSG team-mates Lucas Digne and Blaise Matuidi joined him in Didier Deschamps' party.

Montpellier sit just two points clear of the relegation zone but are safe with fellow battlers Sochaux and Evian to face each other on the final day.

The 2012 champions have been in freefall since February 1, winning just three times, but they may appreciate playing under little pressure at the Parc des Princes.

Montpellier were responsible for knocking PSG out of the Coupe de France in the round of 32 and will take confidence from that shock win.

That result also came in Paris as goals from Daniel Congre and Victor Montano sealed a 2-1 triumph.

And Montpellier did get a point against PSG in the earlier league meeting this season, with the champions needing a Maxwell equaliser on the hour-mark to salvage a 1-1 draw.

A repeat looks unlikely, though, given their current form, while PSG will keen to break more records and finish on a high.