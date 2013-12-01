Ligue 1: PSG 4 Lyon 0

Edinson Cavani broke the deadlock midway through the first half with a glancing near-post header from Lucas Moura's corner, the Uruguay international's 13th goal of the season.

PSG went in at the break two goals to the good after Cavani was felled in the area and Zlatan Ibrahimovic impudently chipped the resulting penalty home.

Thiago Silva grabbed a third after the break with a well-taken strike from close range, before Ibrahimovic converted another spot-kick late on.

The result leaves PSG four points clear of Lille at the top of Ligue 1, and Laurent Blanc's side are now just one game away from equalling their longest ever unbeaten run in the league.

Laurent Blanc made two changes from the 2-1 UEFA Champions League win over Olympiacos in midweek, Javier Pastore making his first start since November 9 in place of Ezequiel Lavezzi, while Clement Grenier replaced Steed Malbranque in Lyon’s sole alteration.

PSG came into the game on the back of a remarkable 25-match unbeaten run in the league, and nearly made the perfect start, but Cavani scuffed an acrobatic effort straight at Remy Vercoutre after Marco Verratti had pounced on a defensive error.

Alexandre Lacazette rattled the crossbar for the visitors, but PSG responded with Pastore forcing Bakary Kone into a brave block at the other end.

The hosts did break the deadlock soon later though, Cavani glancing Lucas’ corner through a crowded penalty area and past Vercoutre.

And things got better for the hosts just five minutes before the break when the Uruguayan was brought down by Vercoutre after being put clean through on goal.

Ibrahimovic duly converted with a composed chip into the top corner, as PSG tightened their grip on the game.

The hosts began the second half with the a similar level of urgency, and added a third 15 minutes after the restart when Silva saw an initial effort blocked by Gueida Fofana, but the ball fell kindly for the Brazilian, who smashed in left-footed.

Blanc's men nearly had a fourth five minutes later when Cavani headed Ibrahimovic's cross just over the bar.

Verratti, dismissed in PSG's midweek win over Olympiacos, responded brilliantly, pulling the strings for the hosts with great effect.

And a great night for the Parisians was round off late on when Ibrahimovic was clipped in the box by Samuel Umtiti and drilled a second effort from 12 yards into the bottom corner to grab his 17th goal in 10 games for the champions.