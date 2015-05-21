Ligue 1 relegation places cut to two

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) has announced that only two teams will be relegated from Ligue 1 as of next season.

Currently three teams are relegated from the top flight, with three gaining promotion from Ligue 2.

However, the LFP announced in a statement on Thursday that changes will be implemented as early as the 2015-16 campaign.

Under the rules, Evian would have been saved from dropping out of Ligue 1 this term with Metz and Lens occupying the relegation places.