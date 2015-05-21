Ligue 1 relegation places cut to two
From next season, only two teams will be relegated from Ligue 1, after the Ligue de Football Professionnel announced new plans on Thursday.
Currently three teams are relegated from the top flight, with three gaining promotion from Ligue 2.
However, the LFP announced in a statement on Thursday that changes will be implemented as early as the 2015-16 campaign.
Under the rules, Evian would have been saved from dropping out of Ligue 1 this term with Metz and Lens occupying the relegation places.
