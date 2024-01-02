Liverpool ready to launch audacious swoop for Kylian Mbappe: report

Liverpool are ready to make a move for Kylian Mbappe as the PSG forward considers his next move, according to reports.

The France international has come close to leaving the Parc des Princes in the past and he has once again entered the final six months of his contract in the French capital.

That means Mbappe is now able to talk to any non-Ligue 1 side ahead of a potential summer switch, with Liverpool joining long-time admirers Real Madrid in the race for his signature.

According to Le Parisien, the Reds are weighing up the possibility of submitting a proposal to Mbappe and his representatives, as Jurgen Klopp seeks to bolster his attack by bringing in one of the best footballers in the world.

Madrid remain the favourites to sign a player they have coveted for years, but it is far from a done deal. Indeed, the French publication describes Liverpool as "the most credible and dangerous" candidate for PSG, who hope to tie Mbappe down to fresh terms.

Mohamed Salah's future at Anfield is uncertain, with a move to Saudi Arabia's Pro League likely to be mooted again ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Egypt international will need to be replaced at some point anyway, and Mbappe would be the ideal candidate to lead a refreshed Liverpool frontline.

However, it is unclear whether either the Reds or Madrid would be able to match the wages that PSG can offer to their most prized asset. That may ultimately persuade Mbappe to stay put once more.

Meanwhile, Liverpool moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League table with a 4-2 victory over Newcastle on Monday night.

Klopp will take his team to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal in the third round of the FA Cup this weekend.

