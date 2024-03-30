Kylian Mbappe set for PSG stay? Luis Enrique gives thoughts on forward's future amid Real Madrid rumours

By Ben Hayward
published

Kylian Mbappe is widely expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid this summer, but Luis Enrique says he could still stay

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring for Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions Trophy against Toulouse in January 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe could still snub Real Madrid and remain at Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to his coach Luis Enrique.

Mbappe was close to joining Madrid in the summer of 2022, but changed his mind at the last minute to extend his stay with PSG for two more seasons.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1