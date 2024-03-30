Kylian Mbappe set for PSG stay? Luis Enrique gives thoughts on forward's future amid Real Madrid rumours

Kylian Mbappe could still snub Real Madrid and remain at Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to his coach Luis Enrique.

Mbappe was close to joining Madrid in the summer of 2022, but changed his mind at the last minute to extend his stay with PSG for two more seasons.

The World Cup-winning forward is now coming to the end of that agreement and has so far showed no intention of negotiating a fresh deal with the Parisian club.

Although he has not revealed his plans, Mbappe is expected to sign for Real Madrid this time around as his contract expires this summer.

But Luis Enrique has not given up hope that the 25-year-old could change his mind once again and prolong his spell in Paris.

"I still hope that Kylian changes his mind," the former Barcelona and Spain coach told Prime Video. "He hasn't said anything at the moment, he can change his opinion.

"Let's imagine that we win all four titles this season and that Kylian makes his decision at the last moment... that his place is in Paris. Why not? We'll see."

PSG lead Ligue 1 by 10 points ahead of Sunday's match away to fierce rivals Marseille.

The Parisians face Rennes in the semi-finals of the Coupe de France early in April and have been drawn against Barcelona in the last eight of the Champions League.

