WATCH: How Kylian Mbappe reacted after PSG forward is told to 'come to Arsenal'

Kylian Mbappe takes part in a football match with children at the Stade de France alongside former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger in 2019.

Kylian Mbappe has reacted hilariously to the suggestion from a young fan that he should sign for Arsenal from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The French forward is out of contract at PSG at the end of the season and has been linked with a number of Europe's elite clubs.

Mbappe is widely expected to join Real Madrid, having been close to a move to Los Blancos in 2022, when he changed his mind at the last minute and signed a new two-year deal with PSG.

That seems unlikely to happen this time around, with the World Cup winner keen to take the next step in his career at the age of 25.

Confronted by a young fan in a video posted on social media, Mbappe was urged to join the Gunners. "Come to Arsenal," the youngster said.

But Mbappe started laughing and replied: "There's no way, there's no way."

I tried @Arsenal. Your loss @KMbappe 🤷🏻‍♂️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/eUMcq87eixMarch 16, 2024 See more

And when the fan asked the PSG forward why he would not consider moving to the north London club, he replied: "It's too cold there!"

Mbappe is next in action for PSG against Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

And the 25-year-old will be in Spain soon to face Barcelona over two legs after PSG were drawn against the Blaugrana in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

More Kylian Mbappe stories

Real Madrid will have to sign Kylian Mbappe's team-mate, as part of deal for World Cup winner: report

How much is Kylian Mbappe set to earn at Real Madrid? The Frenchman's new wage compared to top Premier League earners

Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid transfer chances assessed by LaLiga chief Tebas