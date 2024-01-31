Manchester United star Marcus Rashford has already agreed exit, with PSG rekindling transfer pursuit: report

PSG are reportedly weighing up a fresh approach for Marcus Rashford, after the Manchester United forward courted controversy by missing training following a night out clubbing.

Rashford missed United's 4-2 FA Cup fourth round win at Newport County on Sunday, with the club's official line that the absence was due to illness.

However, it later emerged that the 26-year-old had been spotted drinking in Belfast last Wednesday and Thursday nights, prompting speculation over his happiness at Old Trafford and, ultimately, his future with the Red Devils.

Rashford still has four-and-a-half years left to run on his Man United contract, having only signed an extension last July (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Tuesday, United insisted that Rashford's indiscretion had "been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter, which is now closed" – but who's to say that the England international will remain with his boyhood club beyond the summer?

Other clubs could look to take advantage of a potentially unhappy situation, with the i reporting that PSG are pondering a move for the player they failed to sign two years ago.

Rashford has reportedly shown willingness to depart Old Trafford in the past, with Mundo Deportivo claiming in 2018 that the England international had agreed terms on a move to Barcelona.

Rashford returned to training on Monday morning (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having shown the form of his life last term with a career-best 30-goal campaign, Rashford has endured a miserable 2023/24 season, finding the net just four times in 26 appearances in all competitions.

Is it time for a new challenge? Time will tell, but outsiders have questioned whether all is well with the United academy graduate right now. Appearing as a pundit on the BBC on Sunday, Premier League record goalscorer Alan Shearer said:

"There is a huge talent in there with Rashford. We saw him be disciplined last season when he was late for a meeting and he actually missed a game, but something is clearly wrong, either at home or with his relationship with the football club, because he can't keep doing this."

