Manchester United star Marcus Rashford poised for PSG move, in transfer domino effect: report

Paris Saint-Germain could consider a move for Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford if they lose Kylian Mbappe in the summer, say reports.

Mbappe’s future has been in the headlines once again this week, with the latest reports saying a crucial step still must be taken before he can finalise a move to Real Madrid.

The France star’s exit would leave a gaping hole in the PSG squad, and transfer expert Ben Jacobs believes Rashford is one of the players they would consider to fill it.

Ten Hag has dropped Rashford for internal disciplinary matters this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jacobs told Caught Offside that Rashford is a “historical PSG target” who was looked at before extending his Old Trafford contract last summer, when he left the French side feeling “they were being used as leverage.”

However, they could revive their interest in the England international at the end of the season.

First, Rashford – who remains committed to United – will have to make it clear that he is open to a move, as “PSG don’t want to waste time trying for a transfer without clear player buy in."

Rashford has been in good scoring form recently after a difficult season (Image credit: Getty Images)

It has been a difficult campaign for Rashford, who was left out of Erik ten Hag’s squad for an FA Cup tie with Newport County recently amid reports that he had reported ill for training after being spotted in nightclubs on two successive nights.

Ten Hag later looked to draw a line under the “internal matter” by saying it was “case closed” and Rashford had “taken responsibility.”

Rashford was subsequently brought back into the side for United’s next game against Wolves and scored in a 4-3 win.

It was the second time this season that the striker was dropped for an internal disciplinary matter, after being punished for going out to a birthday party hours after a 3-0 defeat to rivals Man City in November.

Rashford, who has a contract to June 2028 and is valued at €70m (£60m) by Transfermarkt, has five goals and six assists in 28 appearances this season in all competitions.

