Kylian Mbappe transfer possible if Arsenal 'give up' two key stars, says ex-Tottenham man

Arsenal would have to sacrifice two of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus in order to sign Kylian Mbappe, believes former Tottenham striker Darren Bent.

Mbappe told PSG on Thursday that he wants to leave at the end of the season rather than extend his contract in Paris.

Real Madrid are hot favourites to sign France's 2018 World Cup-winning superstar, but other top clubs around Europe may well fancy their chances.

Signing Mbappe could force Arsenal into some difficult decisions, says Bent (Image credit: Getty Images)

But in order for Arsenal to pull off a deal for Mbappe, they would have to let go of some top talent off their own, Bent feels. The ex-England international told talkSPORT:

"I'm not giving up Saka and Odegaard; I'd give up Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard, or Gabriel Jesus and Saka.

"That pains me because Saka [is] an academy graduate, but you are talking about arguably the best player on the planet [Mbappe] and he's not old; he's young. You'd have a centre-forward who was going to smash goals in, and he can play on that right-hand side as well."

Would Arsenal have room in their squad for Jesus, Saka, Odegaard and Mbappe? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mbappe, 25, is set to become a free agent this summer, having joined PSG from Monaco back in 2017 – initially on loan, before completing a €180m (£166m) move which still ranks as the second-most expensive transfer of all time.

Addressing speculation that Arsenal could move for the four-time Ligue 1 Player of the Year, Mikel Arteta insisted that any talks would primarily be the responsibility of sporting director Edu.

"I am not [in any discussions about signing Mbappe]," the Gunners boss said. "Maybe Edu and the owners are, but I am not in those conversations until the last stage."

