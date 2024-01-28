Chelsea enter transfer race for 50m striker wanted by Manchester United: report

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing a move for Lille striker Jonathan David, who has already been linked with a move to Manchester United.

The Canadian international helped Lille to the Ligue 1 title in 2020/21 and has scored 69 goals in his four-and-a-half seasons with the French side.

Aston Villa are also said to be keen on 24-year-old David, whose 26 international goals make him Canada's second-highest scorer of all time.

David scored 24 goals in Ligue 1 last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to French TV programme Telefoot, Chelsea are now keeping tabs on the former Gent frontman, who joined Lille for €30m in the summer of 2020 – having finished as joint leading goalscorer in the Belgian top flight the previous season.

The Blues are enduring another campaign of centre-forward struggles, with Nicolas Jackson failing to convince in the Premier League and Christopher Nkunku spending most of the season so far out injured.

Chelsea paid a combined £84m to bring the pair to Stamford Bridge last summer, only two years after the £98m re-signing of Romelu Lukaku – who flopped during his return to West London.

David has won 45 caps for Canada, featuring in all three of their games at the 2022 World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mind you, David hasn't been in prolific goalscoring form himself this term, finding the net only six times in 19 league appearances – and 11 times in 26 outings in all competitions.

But he would be a markedly more affordable option than someone like Victor Osimhen: Transfermarkt currently values David at €50m (£42.7m).

However, if Chelsea were to hang on until this time next year, they may be able to negotiate a deal to bring him in on a free transfer in the summer of 2025, when his current Lille contract expires.

