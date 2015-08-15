Ligue 1 Review: 10-man Troyes salvage draw in Nice thriller

Ligue 1 new-boys Troyes came from two goals down to snatch a point at home to Nice, despite having a man sent off midway through the first half.

Troyes made the perfect start when Corentin Jean opened the scoring in the third minute.

Hatem Ben Arfa restored parity from the spot shortly after, before Nice's Alassane Plea added another and Troyes were reduced to ten-men when Chris Mavinga received a second booking.

Nice duly grabbed a third before half time, but late goals from substitutes Fabien Camus and Thiago Xavier ensured a share of the spoils.

Claudio Beauvue scored his first Lyon goal as he came off the bench to snatch the winner against his former club Guingamp.

Beauvue, who moved to Lyon in the close-season after bagging 27 goals in all competitions for Guingamp last term, headed in a 79th-minute winner to seal all three points for the visitors.

In the day's early kick-off, Henri Saivet's 91st-minute free-kick rescued a point for Bordeaux at Saint-Etienne.

After losing at Toulouse last time out, Saint-Etienne went ahead through Romain Hamouma, but an error in the defensive wall by Moustapha Bayal Sall allowed Saivet's late set-piece to find the net.

Caen moved to the top of the fledgling standings as they sealed a 1-0 triumph over Toulouse, while substitute Kamil Grosicki gave Rennes a 1-0 home win against Montpellier.

Elsewhere, Angers drew 0-0 with Nantes.