Ligue 1 Review: Angers draw allows PSG to extend lead

The meeting between last season's Ligue 1 champions and the 2014/15 runners up saw Paris Saint-Germain thrash Lyon 5-1 to extend their lead at the top of the table on Sunday.

Laurent Blanc's men have won 24 of their last 27 domestic fixtures, and they put their former title rivals to the sword as the competition's top goal-scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic netted twice at the Parc des Princes.

Jordan Ferri pulled one back for Lyon, but Serge Aurier, Edinson Cavani and Lucas Moura were on target in a performance filled with moments of brilliance from the country's dominant side.

The win took PSG 17 points clear of second-placed Angers, who were held to a 1-1 draw at the Stade Jean-Bouin by struggling Bordeaux.

Diego Rolan opened the scoring for the visitors just before half-time, and Angers needed a late strike from Romain Thomas to salvage a point from a game that provided few chances for either side.

Third-placed Monaco pulled level on points with Angers after they beat Saint-Etienne 1-0 at the Stade Louis II.

With just seven minutes left in the game, visiting defender Pierre-Yves Polomat handled the ball in the penalty area and Monaco's Brazilian defender Fabinho stepped up to score and secure a win that puts his team in the Champions League qualifying places.

Elsewhere, Marseille avoided a home defeat against Gazelec Ajaccio, despite playing much of the second half with 10 men.

The visitors form Corsica went ahead after 19 minutes through a Jacques Zoua penalty, but Michy Batshuayi scored his 11th goal of the season to haul Marseille level just before half-time.

Just after the break, midfielder Abdelaziz Barrada was shown a straight red card for his tackle on John Tshibumbu, but the home side held on for a result that extends their unbeaten record to seven in all competitions.