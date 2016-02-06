Ligue 1 Review: Late strike the difference for 10-man Monaco

Monaco extended the distance between second and third in the Ligue 1 table with a 1-0 win over Nice on Saturday.

Substitute Tiemoue Bakayoko scored the only goal of the game for Monaco which widens the gap between his second-placed side and next best Nice to six points, as the race for direct qualification for next season's Champions League group stages heats up.

Nice dominated possession but failed to turn that into goals despite seven shots on target and the fact Monaco were reduced to 10 men just three minutes into the second half.

Moroccan midfielder Nabil Dirar earned a red card early in the second half after vigorously disputing a call by the referee, but luckily for Monaco playing with a man less did not stop Bakayoko from stealing the show in the 81st minute with his late winner.

Lyon took full advantage of Nice's slip-up and moved within three points of third place with a thumping 3-0 away win against fourth-placed Angers.

Defender Christophe Jallet opened the scoring after 13 minutes before second-half goals from Rachid Ghezzal and Corentin Tolisso sealed an important win for the visiting side.

There were three red cards in a heated clash between Bastia and Troyes, with the former prevailing 2-0.

Goalkeeper Jean-Louis Leca was the first to go when he earned a straight red after 48 minutes - Bastia's fifth red card in their last five league games - with his side already 1-0 up courtesy of 10th minute Floyd Ayite strike.

Troyes' Brayan Vargas joined Leca in the stands after 59 minutes with a straight red of his own, before Fabien Camus got one of his own after 82 minutes, with Ayite doubling his tally from the penalty spot to seal the win for the home side.

Reims picked up an unlikely win against Caen in a 2-0 away triumph.

Thievy Bifouma opened the scoring on 20 minutes, before his replacement Prince Oniangue scored the second in the 63rd minute.

Goalless draws between Toulouse and Nantes as well as Gazelec Ajaccio and Guingamp rounded out Saturday's action.