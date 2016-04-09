Ligue 1 Review: Lucas brace seals win for much-changed PSG

Paris Saint-Germain maintained their Ligue 1 dominance with a 2-0 win at Guingamp on Saturday, despite coach Laurent Blanc making wholesale changes to the champions' side.

With Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final second leg against Manchester City in mind, Blanc rested his stars but a Lucas Moura double in the second half gave PSG an easy victory.

Kevin Trapp, one of only two PSG players to keep their place from the 2-2 first leg draw against City, was forced off at half-time with a thigh problem sustained in a collision with team-mate Layvin Kurzawa, but Blanc played down the goalkeeper's injury.

Saint-Etienne closed the gap on the Champions League qualification places to four points with a 1-0 home win against relegated Troyes, sealed by teenager Neal Maupay's first goal for the club.

A first win in five games moved Reims away from the relegation zone, Nico De Preville's late winner sealing a 2-1 victory at home against Nantes, who had Yacine Bammou sent off in the last few minutes.

Toulouse remain four points from safety after thrashing 10-man Bastia 4-0 at home, Lorient won 2-1 at Caen in a mid-table clash, while Angers drew 0-0 at home to Ajaccio.