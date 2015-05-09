Ligue 1 Review: Lyon suffer damaging defeat, Metz relegated

Paris Saint-Germain are within a point of retaining their Ligue 1 title after closest challengers Lyon went down to a shock 3-0 defeat at Caen on Saturday.

PSG romped to a 6-0 win over Guingamp on Friday and Lyon collapsed as they tried to respond, with Nicolas Benezet netting twice in the space of four minutes as half-time approached - the opener aided by an error from Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

Sloan Privat completed the scoring five minutes from time, stylishly crowning a counter-attack to considerably ease Caen's relegation fears.

One team who will definitely be playing in Ligue 2 next season are Metz, who had their demotion from the France's top flight confirmed by a humiliating 4-0 loss to Lorient.

The hosts needed three points to maintain their slim survival hopes but in reality they never got close.

Mehdi Mostefa converted a 12th-minute corner and Romain Philippoteaux found the bottom corner to make it 2-0 at the break.

Lamine Kone and Jordan Ayew piled on further misery for Metz, moving Lorient five points above the drop zone with two games to play in the process.

Fellow strugglers Reims beat Evian 3-2 to move four clear of the bottom three, with David Ngog bagging a brace.

Evian led twice through Gilles Sunu and Mathieu Duhamel but Benjamin Moukandjo secured a vital late triumph for the visitors.

A 1-0 win at Rennes courtesy of Gael Danic's 78th-minute goal secured Ligue 1 football for Bastia next season.

In the race for European football, Bordeaux remained in the hunt by seeing off Nantes 2-1 in their final outing at Stade Chaban-Delmas.

Diego Rolan hauled Bordeaux level after Jordan Veretout's 15th-minute penalty and he ensured a rapturous farewell to the famous ground by notching a 69th-minute winner.

Elsewhere, Toulouse rounded off a stellar day for teams near the foot of the table by beating Lille 3-2.