Ligue 1 Review: Marseille and Monaco share thriller as Caen go second

In-form winger Georges-Kevin N'Koudou ensured Marseille a point eight minutes from time in a pulsating 3-3 draw with Monaco at the Stade Velodrome.

Sunday's opening two Ligue 1 games saw eight goals in total and the day's final game continued did not disappoint either as Almamy Traore's first-half brace cancelled out Romain Alessandrini's 12th-minute opener.

The latter of Traore's goals was an impressive solo run from right-back but Marseille equalised when Michy Batshuayi made the most of a missed cross from Danijel Subasic six minutes into the second half.

The goals continued to flow in an entertaining affair as Fabio Coentrao's header beat Steve Mandanda only for France Under-21 international Koudou to claim a point by scoring for the fourth game running for club and country.

In the day's opening game, Saint-Etienne put in a sublime second-half performance to beat Guingamp 3-0 at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

There were no goals to be seen before the break, but Romain Hamouma broke the deadlock after 52 minutes.

Guingamp got a number of chances to level the scoring again, but ASSE would eventually cruise to a comfortable win courtesy of goals from Valentin Eysseric and Nolan Roux in the closing stages of the game.

Elsewhere, Caen saw off Bordeaux 4-1 to move to second place in the table with 28 points from 15 games.

Sayam Ben Youssef opened the scoring early on, before Damien Da Silva made it two after the break.

An own goal from Bordeaux goalkeeper Cedric Carrasso then effectively put the match to bed, with Andy Delort making it four in the 77th minute.

Bordeaux were reduced to 10 men when Andre Biyogo Poko received his marching orders in the 81st minute, before Enzo Crivelli netted a late consolation goal.