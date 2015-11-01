Ligue 1 Review: Monaco down Angers, Marseille continue recovery

Monaco made it back-to-back Ligue 1 victories for the first time this season with a hard-fought 1-0 triumph over early season surprise package Angers.

Angers, who won promotion to the top flight last season, were second heading into the weekend but came unstuck at the Stade Louis II.

The only goal of the game came in the 35th minute, when Mario Pasalic tapped home at the back post following a well-worked set-piece.

Monaco's win leaves them sixth, but just two points separate them and second-placed Lyon.

Marseille beat Nantes 1-0 as they look to build a much-needed run of form - Georges-Kevin N'Koudou scoring the winner in the 53rd minute.

Elsewhere, Nice were held 0-0 at home by lowly Lille.