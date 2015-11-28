Ligue 1 Review: PSG thump Troyes, Angers rise into second

Paris Saint-Germain romped to a 4-1 victory over lowly Troyes to claim a ninth successive Ligue 1 win in their first home game since the terror attacks in the French capital two weeks ago.

There was little that Troyes – without a win in their 15 league outings this campaign – could do to prevent a rampant PSG, who took the lead midway through the first half at the Parc des Princes courtesy of Edinson Cavani's volley.

The hosts extended their lead early in the second half through Zlatan Ibrahimovic's penalty, with Layvin Kurzawa and Jean-Kevin Augustin adding a goal apiece soon after.

Thomas Ayasse did snatch a stoppage-time consolation with a curling effort from 25 yards out, but PSG still moved 15 points clear at the top.

Angers rose up to second with a 2-0 home win over 10-man Lille, who are now without a win in four league fixtures.

Ismael Traore struck five minutes after Gilles Sunu's 20th-minute opener to put the hosts into a commanding lead at the Stade Jean Bouin, before Renato Civelli's red card midway through the second half ensured that Angers claimed their first win in four.

Rennes maintained their unbeaten record on the road this season as Kamil Grosicki's late goal salvaged a 2-2 draw at Reims.

Elsewhere, Lorient were held to a 1-1 draw by Gazelec Ajaccio, while Bastia drew 0-0 at Nantes – who had Alejandro Bedoya sent off in second-half stoppage time.