Ligue 1 Review: PSG's mini-slump continues, Nice go third

Paris Saint-Germain's sluggish Ligue 1 form continued as they were held to a surprise 0-0 draw by Montpellier at Parc des Princes.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was among a number of key players left out of the starting XI by Laurent Blanc ahead of their Champions League last-16 second leg against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

A combination of wasteful finishing and inspired goalkeeping from Laurent Pionnier meant the champions were held, denying them momentum prior to the clash with Guus Hiddink's team in London.

PSG have now only won one of their last four matches in the league, but still sit a massive 23 points clear of second-placed Monaco.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Nice battled to a 2-1 victory over bottom club Troyes to move into third position in the table.

Valere Germain's close-range volley opened the scoring, but Corentin Jean equalised from a tight angle.

The winning goal arrived 18 minutes from time when Mahamane Traore finished well after latching on to Germain's flick-on.

Lyon have the chance to go third when they take on Guingamp on Sunday.

In other results, Lille beat 10-man Reims 2-0 at home thanks to Rony Lopes' free-kick, with Eder's stoppage-time goal confirming the win shortly after Antoine Devaux had been sent off for a second bookable offence.

Bordeaux were held to a 1-1 draw by Gazelec Ajaccio after Cheick Diabate's penalty was cancelled out by Mohamed Larbi's deflected effort one minute from time.

Angers and Saint-Etienne played out a 0-0 draw, while the clash between mid-table sides Bastia and Lorient also failed to produce a goal.