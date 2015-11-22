Ligue 1 Review: Ten-man Caen edge back to third, Marseille win

Ten-man Caen moved back above Nice into third place in Ligue 1 after drawing 0-0 at home to Angers on Sunday.

Alaeddine Yahia was sent off for a bad challenge on Billy Ketkeophomphone after 32 minutes, but Caen held on for a respectable result – their first draw of the season.

Following the draw, impressive promoted side Angers remain just two points behind Patrice Garande's men and sit in fifth place.

Marseille won 2-0 at Saint-Etienne thanks to goals from Michy Batshuayi and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou either side of half-time.

After a slow start to the season, Michel's men have now won three of their last four league matches.

Gazelec Ajaccio came from behind to beat Bastia 2-1 and move above the hosts, who drop to 18th in the table.

Brandao had put Bastia ahead early on, but Jacques Zoua levelled from the penalty spot and Khalid Boutaib scored the winner with 20 minutes to go.

After picking up only three points from their first 10 games, Gazelec Ajaccio have now won four consecutive matches and only champions Paris Saint-Germain are in better form.

Bordeaux came from behind twice to earn an entertaining 2-2 draw at Rennes. Goals from Ousmane Dembele and Kamil Grosicki were cancelled out by Enzo Crivelli and Diego Contento, before the visitors had Nicolas Pallois sent off in stoppage time.