Ligue 1 Wrap: Lille deny PSG, Guingamp stop rot

While Laurent Blanc's side were targetting a 10th consecutive win in all competitions, Lille were searching for their first victory since September - form that has seen them endure an early season slump.

Rene Girard's side remain in the bottom six, but showcased some of the positive qualities that saw them finish third last season as they frustrated a PSG side who failed to capitalise on Marseille's draw at Lorient on Tuesday.

Edinson Cavani set the visitors on their way to what seemed likely to be another victory when he finished Ezequiel Lavezzi's cross 29 minutes in.

However, Salvatore Sirigu fumbled David Rozehnal's glanced header from a corner, allowing Lille back into the game before the interval, with the hosts able to see out the second half under plenty of PSG pressure.

The draw allowed 10-man Saint-Etienne to close the gap between themselves and PSG to five points as Florentin Pogba and Paul Baysse hit the target at the Altrad Stadium.

Paul Ntep set Rennes on their way to a fourth consecutive Ligue 1 success, scoring 12 minutes into his side's 2-1 success at Nice.

Anders Konradsen scored early in the second half to ensure Dario Cvitanich's late goal was merely a consolation as Philippe Montanier's side moved fourth, thanks in part to Bordeaux's 0-0 draw with Metz.

At the bottom, Evian continue their surge clear of danger as they came from a goal down to see off Bastia 2-1 and record a third straight league win.

Daniel Wass and Clarck N'Sikulu helped turn things around after Kassim Abdallah's own-goal had given Bastia, who now sit bottom, a first-half lead.

Guingamp ended their difficult run of form in style as they hammered 10-man Caen 5-1 to escape the relegation zone.

Christophe Mandanne and Thibault Giresse scored either side of Alaeddine Yahia's equaliser before a disastrous final half hour did for the visitors.

Claudio Beauvue's brace - the first effort coming from the spot following Jean-Jacques Pierre's dismissal - and Mandanne's second capped a dismal outing for Caen as they took their hosts' place in the bottom three.