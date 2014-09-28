Ligue 1 Wrap: Marseille, Bordeaux march on

Willy Sagnol has enjoyed a fine start to life as Bordeaux coach and they had temporarily reached the summit of France's top-flight after beating Rennes 2-1 at the Stade Chaban-Delmas.

The match was notable to a dramatic final 20 minutes that started when Wahbi Khazri put the hosts ahead in the 73rd minute.

Rennes bounced back with 10 minutes left on the clock, though, as Habib Habibou scored his first goal since joining in the last transfer window.

It appeared that both sides would have to settle for a share of the spoils, but Thomas Toure sent the home support way happy when he struck in the third minute of injury time.

Marseille, who have lost just once in the league this season, did not kick-off until later on Sunday but they showed no signs of nerves as they defeated Saint-Etienne 2-1 at the Stade Velodrome.

Marcelo Bielsa, who took the reins at Marseille in the close-season, saw his side go two goals ahead inside half an hour thanks to goals from Giannelli Imbula and Dimitri Payet.

Saint-Etienne threatened a comeback when Jonathan Brison halved the arrears in the 53rd minute, but Marseille held on to maintain their grasp of top spot.

Elsewhere, Lyon could only muster a 1-1 draw at Nantes, while Lens and Caen played out a goalless draw.