Ligue 1 Wrap: PSG edge pacesetters Marseille

Lucas Moura's sixth goal of the campaign gave the defending champions a first-half lead and Edinson Cavani ensured PSG left with all three points five minutes from time as Laurent Blanc's men extended their unbeaten start to the season.

After absorbing significant pressure from the away side in the early exchanges, PSG broke the deadlock at the Parc des Princes when Lucas latched on to an Ezequiel Lavezzi cross and prodded ball past Steve Mandanda.

Opportunities were infrequent after the break, but the entrance of fit-again PSG talisman Zlatan Ibrahimovic, returning after a spell out with a heel injury, gave the hosts an extra impetus in the closing stages.

Gianelli Imbula's controversial late dismissal for a challenge on Yohan Cabaye effectively ended Marcelo Bielsa's hopes of stealing a draw and Cavani added a second goal to ensure there was no way back for the table-toppers.

Lyon end the weekend having closed to within two points of Marseille thanks to a comfortable 3-1 win over Guingamp at Stade Gerland.

Hubert Fournier's men rarely looked in danger of dropping points and they took just 20 minutes to open up a two-goal lead as Alexandre Lacazette headed in at the back post and then Nabil Fekir steered a half-volley in from 18 yards.

Despite Anthony Lopes' unfortunate own goal, Fekir doubled his tally for the day three minutes from time, coolly slotting past Jonas Lossl after racing on to Maxime Gonalons' throughball and moving Lyon on to 26 points.

Lille's terrible start to the season continued on Sunday as they were beaten 2-0 at Reims, with Sebastian Corchia's 24th-minute red card playing into the hosts' hands.

The young full-back brought down Gaetan Charbonnier inside the area and Benjamin Moukandjo scored from the resulting spot kick.

And Aissa Mandi completed the scoring 33 minutes in, heading in Nicolas de Preville's corner to earn all three points for Reims, taking them up to 10th, while Lille sit in 14th.

Monaco and Saint-Etienne could not be separated as they drew 1-1 at Stade Geoffrey-Guichard, a result which sees both sides lose ground on the leading pack.

Ricky van Wolfswinkel, currently on loan from Norwich City, cancelled out Lacina Traore's first-half opener in the 58th minute and, although Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko went on to earn a second yellow card, Saint-Etienne could not come away with the spoils.