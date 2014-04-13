Ligue 1 Wrap: PSG suffer blip at Lyon, Saint-Etienne top-three hopes dented

Laurent Blanc's PSG were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, losing on away goals to Chelsea in the last eight, and they delivered another disappointing display five days later.



The Stade de Gerland was the setting of last season's title triumph for the visitors but their march to this year's championship suffered a brief blip, as Lyon recorded a deserved win.



Remi Garde's side also gained a mental advantage in what was essentially a dress rehearsal for the Coupe de la Ligue final next Saturday.



Lyon midfielder Jordan Ferri netted the game's only goal in stunning fashion after 31 minutes, scoring with a magnificent effort from distance to end PSG's 16-game unbeaten run in the league.



Despite the defeat, Blanc's side remain at the top of Ligue 1 by 10 points and they will retain their crown with a win over Evian a week on Wednesday, providing that Monaco lose to Nice next Sunday.



Meanwhile, Saint-Etienne's draw at Reims saw their UEFA Champions League ambitions receive another blow as they sit seven points behind third-placed Lille.



It could have been a lot worse, however, as Saint-Etienne found themselves 2-0 down in the 50th minute - Gaetan Charbonnier and Franck Signorino with the goals as Reims looked set to go seventh.



But just a few moments after Signorino's goal, the visitors hit back.

Brandao netted his fifth Ligue 1 goal of the season and that inspired Christophe Galtier's men to snatch a late point.



France international full-back Francois Clerc struck in second-half stoppage time, but their place in fourth does not look secure, with Lyon now just two points behind them.



Sunday's early kick-off saw Nantes all but secure their top-flight status for another season as they beat struggling Guingamp 1-0.



Serge Gakpe's fourth-minute goal was enough for Nantes, leaving Guingamp five points above the drop zone.



The result also means Ajaccio avoided relegation for another week, but after just three wins all season and five matches to acquire 15 points, their descent to Ligue 2 looks to be a formality.