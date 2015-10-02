Lille 2 Montpellier 0: Boufal and Sidibe seal win

Lille got back to winning ways in Ligue 1, seeing off struggling Montpellier 2-0 at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy on Friday.

Sofiane Boufal put the hosts - who entered the game with jsut one win in eight - ahead late in the first half, converting a penalty he had won himself in controversial circumstances – going to ground under Ellyes Skhiri's challenge despite minimal contact.

A Djibril Sidibe long-ranger gave Lille a cushion that proved useful as Montpellier piled forward late on.

The visitors had the chance to pull a goal back from the spot after Sebastien Corchia shoved over substitute Quentin Cornette.

Ryad Boudebouz hit the post from 12 yards and, despite sweeping home the rebound, a goal was not given as Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan had not touched the ball.