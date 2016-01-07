Lille complete Amalfitano signing
Morgan Amalfitano has completed a move to Ligue 1 side Lille, three months after leaving West Ham.
The 30-year-old was frozen out of the first team after a bust-up with manager Slaven Bilic and his contract was terminated by mutual consent in October.
Aston Villa had been linked with the player's signature, but he has now agreed to a two-and-a-half-year deal at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
"It makes me extremely happy to join a club like Lille, who are well-known in Ligue 1," he told the club's official website.
"For me, they are in the top five French teams. I'll be very happy if I can help them continue to climb the rankings.
"Time will tell if I have made the right choice but I don't have many doubts about that."
Amalfitano played for Sedan, Lorient and Marseille in France prior to his Premier League spell with West Bromich Albion and West Ham.
