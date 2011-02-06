Lille extend lead after draw with Auxerre

Lille lead the standings on 42 points, five ahead of Paris Saint-Germain and Stade Rennes who beat PSG 1-0 on Saturday.

Olympique Marseille are fourth on 36 points courtesy of a lacklustre 1-0 win over bottom club Arles-Avignon.

Olympique Lyon, who were third coming into the weekend, slipped to sixth after they were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Girondins Bordeaux.

Rudi Garcia's Lille dominated the match after opening the scoring in the ninth minute through league top scorer Moussa Sow but failed to convert further chances and allowed Auxerre midfielder Dariusz Dudka to equalise in the 86th minute following a free-kick.

"We lost two points in a match that was far from easy," Lille keeper Michael Landreau told French TV channel Foot Plus. "We had a lot of possession, but we know that is not what makes you win. It is part of the ups and downs of a season."

Lyon were booed off the pitch by their fans at the Stade Gerland after failing to break down a resolute Bordeaux defence, despite the best efforts of midfielder Yoann Gourcuff.

The France international, criticised for some disappointing performances since he joined Lyon in the summer, created several chances against his former club but his team mates failed to capitalise.

Also on Sunday Moussa Sissoko piled on the misery for struggling Monaco with two goals in Toulouse's 2-0 home victory to lift his side to seventh.

Monaco remain in the relegation zone and are now three points short of 17th place.