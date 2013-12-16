Lille have nothing to lose in Paris, says Girard

The 2010-11 Ligue 1 winners are third in the table - four points behind defending champions PSG - and can keep themselves firmly in the title race with victory in the capital.

Girard believes his side can approach the clash at the Parc des Princes without fear.

"We know that the three points are there for the taking," Girard said.

"We know that it (PSG) is a big team. It is the last match (before the mid-season break), we will have to be ready.

"But I would like to say that there is no cleaver to our throats. There is nothing to lose in these kind of games.

"It is good that we go there under these conditions."