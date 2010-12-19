Lille stay top without kicking ball

Lyon extended their unbeaten run to 11 league matches but still slipped to fourth place on 30 points, one point shy of the top.

Marseille, who have taken just three points from their last four games, are fifth on 28 points.

Lille, with 31 points and a game in hand now, had their match against Nancy called off due to the heavy snow in the north of France that also put paid to the bottom of the table clash between Racing Lens and Caen.

Paris Saint-Germain, who were held to a 2-2 draw by Monaco on Saturday, are second on 31 points and behind Lille on goal difference. Rennes, who left it late to beat Valenciennes 1-0 on Saturday, also have 31 points.

Marseille dominated the first half-hour at their Stade Velodrome and could have opened the scoring in the 21st minute if Andre-Pierre Gignac's effort had not been ruled out because team-mate Loic Remy was offside.

Lyon then took the lead against the run of play when Argentine striker Lisandro, unmarked in the penalty area following a counter-attack, swept the ball home 10 minutes before the interval.

Marseille raised their game in the second half and diminutive Marseille midfielder Mathieu Valbuena poked home the equaliser in the 51st minute.

"We could have done better, especially in the first half. We tried to make the difference, we had some chances... On our last four games, it is not very good", Marseille coach Didier Deschamps told Canal plus.

"I have a few regrets because we were not prepared at the beginning of the second half", his Lyon counterpart Claude Puel added.

In the only other match of the day, Girondins Bordeaux were held to their fourth consecutive tie in Ligue 1, and dropped to ninth place, with a 1-1 draw at Sochaux.

"Every time we have the possibility of getting back in the race, we waste it", Bordeaux goalkeeper Cedric Carasso said.

"We had the chances to win the game. On the second half we deserved the three points", Sochaux defender Damien Perquis added.

Brazilian midfielder Jussie headed Bordeaux in front in the 28th minute after a spell of pressure but Sochaux equalised through Brown Ideye seven minutes later, taking advantage of the Girondins' lack of concentration.

Bordeaux were lucky not to go behind in the second half when in-form winger Marvin Martin hit the crossbar with 17 minutes remaining.