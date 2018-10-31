The Lionel Messi Trophy? Ask him, says Valverde

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde was unsure if LaLiga should name a trophy after Lionel Messi, saying it was up to the superstar.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas told Omnisport it would be a "great idea" to create a trophy for the best player every season and name it after Messi.

Asked about the potential award on Tuesday, Valverde told a news conference that Messi – a nine-time LaLiga champion – deserved his say on the prize.

"I don't know but you should ask Leo Messi because they will use his name. I don't know what to say," he said.

"Maybe it's a good idea, but it depends on what Leo Messi thinks. I don't know if it's a good or a bad one.

"You've caught me in an offside position."

Messi is sidelined due to a broken arm and will miss Barca's Copa del Rey clash against Cultural Leonesa on Wednesday.