Lionel Messi’s career in pictures

Tottenham Hotspur v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Group B – Wembley Stadium
(Image credit: Mike Egerton)

Since making his debut for Barcelona in October 2004, Lionel Messi has gone on to establish himself as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Following the announcement of Messi’s arrival at Paris St Germain, the PA news agency takes a pictorial look back at his career.

Lionel Messi won 34 major trophies with Barcelona, including four Champions Leagues and 10 LaLiga titles (Nick Potts/PA)

Soccer – Pre-Season Friendly – Dundee United v Barcelona – Tannadice Park

He was among the goals early in his career, grabbing a hat-trick in a pre-season friendly at Dundee United in 2008 (Chris Clark/PA)

Lionel Messi, left, takes on Brazil's Lucas in the 2008 Olympic semi-final

Messi, left, helped Argentina to Olympic gold at Beijing 2008 (PA)

Soccer – UEFA Champions League – Final – Barcelona v Manchester United – Stadio Olimpico

Messi celebrates after heading Barcelona’s second goal against Manchester United in the 2009 Champions League final in Rome (Nick Potts/PA)

Soccer – UEFA Champions League – Final – Barcelona v Manchester United – Wembley Stadium

The Argentinian was to haunt United again in 2011, netting the second goal in the 3-1 Champions League final success at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 – First Leg – Emirates Stadium

Lionel Messi marks another goal with his his iconic celebration, this time against Arsenal in the Champions League (Adam Davy/PA)

Manchester City v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Group C – Etihad Stadium

There were plenty of highlights in Messi’s career – not all of them coming on the pitch (PA)

Soccer – UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 – First Leg – Manchester City v Barcelona – Etihad Stadium

Messi and Manchester City’s James Milner battle for the ball during a Champions League contest at the Etihad in 2015 (PA)

Barcelona v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – First Leg – Camp Nou

Milner offers Messi a hand during the Champions League semi-final first leg at the Nou Camp four years later (PA)

Manchester City v Barcelona – UEFA Champions League – Group C – Etihad Stadium

Messi’s dribbling skills are often mesmeric (PA)

Soccer – UEFA Champions League – Final – Barcelona v Manchester United – Wembley Stadium

Messi is no stranger to silverware and has helped Barca land plenty of trophies in his time there (PA)
