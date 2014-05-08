Lippi to end his club career at Guangzhou

The former Italy, Juventus and Inter boss has enjoyed a glittering managerial career, guiding his country to FIFA World Cup glory in 2006.

Lippi, 66, took over at Guangzhou in 2012, and has since led the Chinese Super League side to two domestic titles and an AFC Champions League crown.

Guangzhou extended Lippi's contract with the club in February, signing him to a deal that will see him remain in charge until 2017.

And the Italian has confirmed that he will not move on to another club at the end of his time in China, even insisting that he would turn down an approach from Premier League giants Manchester United.

"At club level this will be my last experience," Lippi told Perform. "After my spell at Guangzhou I won't coach a club anymore.

"Perhaps I could consider in the future coaching a national team. Now I think about completing my spell at Guangzhou.

"I don't have any deadline, for sure my club's career will end here.

"Should it happen (an offer from United), I'd say no.

"In the past I was contacted by Real Madrid, twice, like Barcelona and Bayern Munich. That was in the past, but I was at Juventus and when you are there you don't want to move elsewhere.

"Now even if I received an offer from the best club in the world I would kindly decline. This is my last experience at club level."