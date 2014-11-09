Lippi eyeing up another international job
Marcello Lippi has retired from coaching clubs, but is eyeing a national team job once his time at Guangzhou Evergrande is up.
The Italian, 66, stepped aside after winning the Chinese Super League for the third straight season.
Former Italy international Fabio Cannavaro has taken over, with Lippi moving into a chief director role.
Lippi - a 2006 World Cup winner as coach of Italy - said he was still willing to manage at international level.
"The Chinese national team job has been proposed several times, but I said no," Lippi told Radio Deejay.
"When my contract with Guangzhou expires, I can evaluate a national team. I don't feel old yet, but I am done with clubs.
"Guangzhou asked me last year if Cannavaro wanted to come and be our technical director, but Fabio was eager to become a coach.
"Therefore this season, when I decided to leave the post, I gave them two names: Cannavaro and Ciro Ferrara. They are in love with Cannavaro."
