Liverpool 1 Crystal Palace 2: Dann the man to end Klopp's unbeaten start

Scott Dann's header eight minutes from time earned Crystal Palace a 2-1 win over Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday as Jurgen Klopp suffered his first defeat in charge on Merseyside.

A month since his appointment as manager, Liverpool's steady progression under Klopp was curtailed by goals from Yannick Bolasie and Dann either side of Philippe Coutinho's equaliser as Palace continue to prove tricky opposition for the hosts.

In front of watching former captain Steven Gerrard, the hosts' late pressure failed to yield a breakthrough as Palace secured a third consecutive Premier League win over their hosts.

Following victories over Chelsea and Rubin Kazan, Klopp's men go into the international break feeling the sting of defeat after Palace recorded their fourth away win of the league season.

Despite losing forward Dwight Gayle to a hamstring injury in the days before the game, Palace started strongly with well-timed challenges from Emre Can and Sakho required to deny Wilfried Zaha and Yohan Cabaye early on.

Direct running from Jordon Ibe - who retained a starting place following his midweek winner in the Europa League - helped ease the pressure until Bolasie made the most of sloppy Liverpool defending 21 minutes in.

After questionable play from Alberto Moreno, Can then failed to clear inside the box, allowing Bolasie to end Palace's wait for a goal in open play, their first since the same man hit the back of the net against West Brom on October 3.

The opener sparked Liverpool into life, Coutinho's effort saved by Wayne Hennessey following good play from Ibe before the Palace goalkeeper kept Martin Skrtel's header out.

The withdrawal of in-form defender Mamadou Sakho due to injury appeared to have compounded a frustrating half for the hosts but Coutinho restored parity before the break with a slick equaliser.

Ibe found Nathaniel Clyne down the right, the full-back's cross diverted into Coutinho's pass by Adam Lallana, with the Brazilian scoring for the second Premier League running.

Christian Benteke threatened with an effort from inside the box early in the second half before former Liverpool defender Martin Kelly snuffed out a Coutinho opportunity while Palace too looked dangerous going forward.

Referee Neil Swarbrick waved away penalty appeals after Benteke went down under Dann's challenge, with Bakary Sako then finding the side-netting at the other end.

Dann would prove the match-winner in the latter stages however, seeing a header saved by Simon Mignolet before reacting quickest to nod home the rebound as Palace leapfrogged their opponents to move into eighth place on the table.