Liverpool 1 Southampton 1: Mane keeps Klopp waiting for first win

A late Sadio Mane equaliser cancelled out Christian Benteke's opener to give Southampton a 1-1 draw at Liverpool and keep Jurgen Klopp waiting for his first win.

Benteke came off the bench to head Liverpool ahead brilliantly with 13 minutes remaining at Anfield and spark a wild celebration from Klopp.

But Mane, who was subsequently sent off for a second bookable offence in injury time, denied the former Borussia Dortmund coach his maiden victory as Liverpool boss with a scrappy equaliser nine minutes later.

Sunday's result represents Klopp's third successive draw at his new club, while Southampton are now four games unbeaten in the Premier League. Both teams now have 14 points from 10 games this season.

Adam Lallana was the first to try his luck after being set up by James Milner in the seventh minute, but the former Southampton captain's attempt lacked the power and accuracy to worry Maarten Stekelenburg.

Southampton’s Steven Davis should have opened the scoring in the 20th minute after Mamadou Sakho failed to adequately clear a cross for the left, but the midfielder only managed a weak shot from close range that was easily collected by Simon Mignolet.

Milner came close to breaking the deadlock at the half-hour mark after a fine combination with Lallana, only for the Liverpool skipper to aim his shot from the edge of the area just wide.

Virgil van Dijk got a gilt-edged chance to gift Southampton the lead in the 38th minute after a fine free kick from Davis, yet Mignolet denied the Dutchman with a superb reflex save. The resulting corner saw Van Dijk again try his luck, only to see Lucas Leiva clear his header this time around.

Benteke nearly made an immediate impact after coming off the bench at half-time when he volleyed a corner from Milner toward goal, only to see Davis chest it off the goalline.

The hosts got another fine chance minutes later when Alberto Moreno played a clever one-two with Emre Can before unleashing a powerful shot toward the far post, but his attempt went wide for a goal kick.

Southampton striker Graziano Pelle then sent a volley from a cross from the right wide, before Benteke opened the scoring after 77 minutes of play.

Milner sent in a fine cross from the right and the Belgium striker beat his marker to the ball before finding the top corner with a fine header from 12 yards.

Klopp's men failed to hold on to their lead, though, as Mane restored parity with four minutes left.

Gaston Ramirez found Mane with an acrobatic attempt and the Senegal forward did well to tap home ahead of Mignolet, before he then picked up a second caution for a wild tackle on Moreno.

Key Opta Stats:

- No player has scored more headed goals in the Premier League since 2013/14 than Christian Benteke (14, level with Olivier Giroud).

-Sadio Mane has scored five times in his last five games in all competitions for Southampton.

-Mane became the second player this season to score and be sent off in a Premier League game at Anfield (Mark Noble also did it for West Ham).

-In three games in all competitions under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have had 62 shots and have scored just twice (including blocks)

-The Reds have kept just one clean sheet in their eight games in all competitions at Anfield this season (v Bournemouth in August).

-Liverpool have drawn eight of their last nine games in all competitions.