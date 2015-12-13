Liverpool 2 West Brom 2: Origi's lucky strike snatches point

Liverpool left it late to grab a 2-2 Premier League draw against West Brom as Divock Origi's deflected strike rescued a point for the hosts.

Jonas Olsson's 73rd-minute header looked set to have sealed a famous win for the visitors after Craig Dawson had capitalised on a Simon Mignolet mistake to cancel out Jordan Henderson's opener at Anfield.

Liverpool could even have been behind at the break, only for Olsson's effort to be ruled out for offside after referee Craig Pawson had consulted with his assistant, and the hosts were rocked further by a serious injury to Dejan Lovren, which saw him taken off on a stretcher in the second half.

Tony Pulis' side defended resolutely in the closing stages but, in the sixth minute of injury time – a total of eight minutes had been added following lengthy treatment for Lovren – Origi's hopeful effort looped off a West Brom head and into the far corner.

The late drama denied the visitors what would have been only their third win in the last 26 trips to Anfield in the league.

Liverpool had West Brom under pressure from the first minute and Philippe Coutinho, back in the starting line-up, should have done much better when he rifled a shot over the crossbar from close range after the visitors failed to clear their lines.

Christian Benteke just failed to reach Coutinho's clipped cross moments later, but the home side did not have to wait much longer to break the deadlock.

Coutinho's delivery to the back post was headed down by Adam Lallana into the path of Henderson, who swept home past Boaz Myhill from six yards out.

Liverpool had been in total control, but an error from Mignolet handed West Brom an equaliser. The Belgian swiped thin air following a corner and, after Salomon Rondon headed the ball down, Dawson hooked it in through the crowded six-yard box.

West Brom thought they had snatched the lead right on half-time as Olsson turned Craig Gardner's free-kick in, but, after appeals from the Liverpool players, the officials opted – correctly, it appeared – to disallow the goal for offside.

Benteke spurned two good chances to restore the lead just after the break, heading Alberto Moreno's cross over the crossbar before rifling a half-volley narrowly wide of the near post.

West Brom began to grow into the game as Anfield became increasingly tense and went ahead 17 minutes from time. Chris Brunt's looping corner was met by the head of Olsson and this time the Sweden defender's celebrations were not to be cut short.

Liverpool were dealt another blow when Lovren had to be taken off with his leg in a brace after a heavy challenge from Gardner.

Klopp's side responded positively and Lallana spurned a glorious chance for an equaliser as he was denied by a good low stop from Myhill after Benteke's clever pass, while Rondon dragged wide at the other end.

But there was to be a late twist as Origi battled his way into space 25 yards from goal and struck a shot which took a huge deflection and looped beyond Myhill, much to the relief of Klopp.